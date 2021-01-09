Politics of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: GNA

People of Shama congratulates Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The people of Shama have congratulated Mr Alban Bagbin on his election as Speaker for the eighth Parliament in the Fourth Republic and asked him to remain firm in the discharge of his new role devoid of partisan considerations.



The people are confident that Mr Bagbin’s rich accumulated experience in parliamentary affairs would impact positively on the growth of the eighth Parliament.



“Mr Bagbin must know that he is a Speaker for Ghanaian Parliament and not a speaker for a particular political party,” they stated while encouraging him to strive hard to live up to expectations of Ghanaians.



Mr John Tawiah, a carpenter from Inchaban said Mr Bagbin was a “perfect choice” to occupy the noble position because his persona epitomized unity and cooperation which would inure to the collective benefit of the country.



He advised Mr Bagbin not be embroiled in any partisan debate on the floor of the parliament, but endeavour to be neutral in the discharge of his entrusted responsibilities without any political consideration to preserve the credibility of the parliament.



Ms Theresa Nketsiah, a trader at Aboadze, said Mr Bagbin’s election was a testimony of Ghana’s maturing democracy.



She was pleased with the situation because the usual norm of taking entrench position by the representatives of the various political parties on the issues of national importance would become a thing of the past.



She, however, cautioned the new speaker against making unwelcome comments that would mar the beauty of the intraparty democracy in the parliament.



Others also described Bagbin as someone who exudes impeccable character, necessary candour and wherewithal suitable to occupy the most respected position in the legislative house.



They further described him as an erudite person whose penchant for professionalism towards his job was unquestionable.



They, however, said there was no doubt that the incredible and sterling performance put by the new speaker during the time he was Member of Parliament (MP) would greatly improve the credentials of Ghana’s Parliament.



