People in media, CSOs and academia have become coup promoters - Kan-Dapaah

Albert Kan-Dapaah, the National Security Minister, has voiced concern over certain individuals in academia, civil society, and the media who, in his view, are actively promoting the idea of a coup.



He adds that such views pose a threat to the country's democracy.



He described this trend as alarming, particularly as Ghana approaches its general election in December 2024.



Following a recent coup in Niger, Kan-Dapaah observed a disconcerting trend in Ghana where certain influential figures in academia, civil society, and the media have been propagating false narratives in support of a coup or military rule.



These individuals have amassed significant followings on social media, using their influence to spread misinformation that jeopardizes national peace and stability, he added.



“In Ghana, a more disconcerting trend is also emerging. Notably following the coup in Niger, certain individuals in academia, civil society and the media, from what I have observed have been propagating false narratives in support of a coup or military rule.



“These actors have gained substantial followings on social media leveraging the influence to disseminate misinformation that threatens our nation's peace and also stability, especially as we approach the critical December 2024 general election,” he is quoted in a report by Myjoyonline.com.



The National Security Minister stressed that whether intentional or inadvertent, the misinformation from these influential figures poses a significant threat to Ghana's stability.



He emphasized that their political commentary erodes public trust in key institutions such as the Electoral Commission and the Judiciary, potentially steering the country toward a perilous path.



Kan-Dapaah warned that the misinformation promoted by these group of individuals could influence voters to make decisions that are against their best interests, potentially leading to the election of a detrimental leader and the adoption of harmful public policies, which could have severe consequences for the state's survival.



In light of these concerns, Mr. Kan-Dapaah called upon Ghanaian society to unite and counteract the voices that are promoting coups and destabilization in the country.



