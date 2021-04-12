People from Upper East Region only good at bringing down people – Kpemka

General News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Former Deputy Attorney General Lawyer Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has said that all the people of the Upper East region are good at is gossiping and pulling down their people.



According to him, this is the paramount reason why the region lags in terms of development comparing it to other regions.



“What I have noticed in my 47-years on this earth is that the Upper East particularly; we are too used to bringing down people. The pull him down syndrome is too much.



"We spend our energy destroying one another, we spend our energy gossiping about each other, we spend our energy talking about unproductive things, we spend our energy talking about things that will not bring bread and butter and yet we expect manner to fall from heaven. It will delay in coming,” he told Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM.



The former Member of Parliament who has blamed everyone for his defeat than himself asked the youth to be appreciative of people who help them so that they will be encouraged to do more.



“We should encourage those who help us to help more; otherwise if you dampen the spirit of those who help, they will withdraw and all of us will come back to zero,” he advised.



