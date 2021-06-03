People are thinking of going to space, we’re thinking of hairdo - Lecturer

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Educationist Samuel Ziggah says nothing should prevent the Rasta students from gaining admission.



The lecturer at the University of Education Winneba said if Ghana was a serious country, the issue should not have been a national one.



The issue, he explained, could have been resolved without it coming public.



The lecturer said the issue could have been resolved internally and the rasta students admitted without the brouhaha.



He said ”people are thinking of going to the airspace and we are in Ghana thinking about the hairdo.”



Education he opined is a right and not a privilege and students should not be prevented from enjoying their rights based on frivolous rules.



The case he noted has made Ghana a laughing stocking over the matter.



He stressed whether the school likes it or not, the two rasta students are entitled by their right to go to school.



He advised the school not to appeal the ruling by the court because they will not be successful.