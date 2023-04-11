People and Places: Founders of this Ghanaian tribe defeated giants and took over their land

General News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wonder Ami Hagan and her team bring you the final lap of the Amedzofe series with this week’s episode of People and Places.



In this edition of the program, Wonder sits with a native of Amedzofe, who takes our lovely viewers through the rich and interesting history of the Amedzofe township.



This history class reveals that the ancestors of the highest human settlement in Ghana got their lands and settlement by fighting and defeating giants who initially occupied the place.



Join Wonder Ami and her guest to find out how the forefathers secured Amedzofe for generations.



Watch the full interview below:







