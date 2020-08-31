General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

People&Places: Why Anlos are feared, the Agorkoli story and how they settled at Volta region

play videoAgbotadua Togbi Kumassah is Spokesperson to the Awoemefia, Togbi Sri III

They have more often than not, traced their roots to Notsie in Togo where they are believed to have served under a wicked king. But, did you know they essentially instigated their woes?



Well, essentially because by deceiving their ‘host-king’; Agorkoli and getting his relative killed, they started a battle, one that saw them suffer for a long time.



That’s not all, they believe they are linked with the tribe of Judah, and also have connections with the Lost Continent.



Why are they feared by many? Well that’s a question you’d want to find out about in this edition of People and Places.



Our train made a stop at Anloga, where our renowned resource person, Agbotadua Togbi Kumassah enlightened the team about the History of the Anlos.



The Spokesperson to the Awoemefia also shed more light on how the 36 states under the Anlo Kingdom eventually settled in the Volta Region.



Watch the full video below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.