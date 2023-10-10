People & Places: What went into the start of 2023 Odwira

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

It is no doubt that it is one of the well-patronized festivals across Ghana; the Odwira festival celebrated by the Akuapem people who live in Akropong, Larteh, and its environs.



This year was no different as there was a beautiful depiction of Akuapem culture at the festival which is marked annually to commemorate their victory of the Asantes.



It is also considered a purification festival during which prayers and rites are offered and performed, to cleanse the land of any evil and curse that may have occurred over the period.



The festival is marked from Monday to Sunday of a selected period in the month of September and this time, it was marked from September 25, 2023 to October 1.



On the first day, there was a path-clearing activity to pave the way for the Odwira. Amidst drumming, the Bemuhene, some elders, and youth of the town walked through the forest through to the sacred place to clear the path.



There was pouring of libation and display of gunshot skills among other things.



GhanaWeb's People & Places team was there to capture the event




