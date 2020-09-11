General News of Friday, 11 September 2020

People & Places: The story behind Komfo Anokye and his Ewe twin, and how Anlo State came to be

play videoKomfo Anokye was an Anlo and his twin brother was Togbi Tsali

It is no doubt he played an unquestionable role in the formation of the Ashanti kingdom and he was a close associate of Otumfuo Osei Tutu I. His name was Komfo Anokye and he was a twin.



What we may not know is that he has ewe routes, his birth name was Tsala and his twin brother was Togbi Tsali; the Ewe legend who played a pivotal role in the exodus of the Anlos from Notsie. In fact, Komfo Anokye is the corrupted version of ‘Okomfo from Notsie’.



The two were mystics with various powers which they exhibited everywhere they went; fetish priests in their own respects.



Also, did you know there is an intriguing story behind the title of the Anlo King? Yes, the Awoemefia has a unique meaning and story and so does the Anlo kingdom.



The details of these were revealed by Historian and Spokesperson of the Awoemefia, Togbi Sri II, when he took his turn on GhanaWeb’s People & Places show.



Watch this episode of the show with Togbi Kumassah who is Agbotadua of the Togbi Tay Agbozo stool. Full interview airs on Monday September 14, 2020.





