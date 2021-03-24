People & Places: The beautiful body-shaping Ghanaian ornament and truths you didn’t know – Beads

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Beads have always had a unique significance in Ghana. They are found in all tribes, at virtually every occasion and in every household.



Its uses vary, it either can be used beneath the clothes; waist beads, or as adornments around the neck, on the wrist, on the ankles or even on the waist.



But how are they made? What different types do we have in Ghana? Why do people wear them on the different parts of their bodies?



Not forgetting their origins, and how they have been touted as a body shaping element.



GhanaWeb’s People & Places team took a tour to Somanya, at a workshop where beads are produced from scratch. That’s not all, we visited some bead sellers and designers in the center of Accra, at the Makola market.



Join us as we discover everything there is to learn about beads:



