General News of Friday, 28 August 2020

People&Places: The Agorkoli story, the Anlos and their exodus

play videoAbgotadua Togbi Kumassah is a historian and spokesperson to the Awoemefia

They have 3 narrations that describe their migration; their link to the Israelites, their voyage from the ‘Lost continent’ and then their exodus from Notsie.



Aside an account of their escape from a wicked King, Agorkoli, the Anlos believe they are descendants of Ham; the second son of Noah.



Ghana, they say, is an Ewe word and China also. And like the Ga’s they also stayed in Ile Ife in Nigeria at certain points in their passage.



The Anlos talk about the perception of ‘fear’ they are more often than not tagged with, and why it has come to be so.



Spokesperson to the Awoemefia, Abgotadua Togbi Kumassah tackles the details and more in this episode of People and Places which focuses on the history of the Anlo State and its people.



The full interview airs on Monday August 31, 2020





