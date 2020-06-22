General News of Monday, 22 June 2020

People & Places: Religion, challenges and chieftaincy issues of Osu people

Having revealed that Ga people are descendants of the tribe of Levi and were the people that carried the Ark of Covenant to Ethiopia as well as the staple food, culture, and major landmarks of Osu, this is the final episode of the history of Osu people.



Wor-Lumor of Osu, Nuumo Noi Sekanku Kpenuku II in this last episode talks about how he thinks Christianity is gradually making Ghanaians throw away their traditional religion.



He also was of the view that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is forcing the construction of a cathedral down the throat of Ghanaians.



The Chief Priest further delved into how the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has claimed the most part of the Osu land and now 'exploiting' the Osu people.



