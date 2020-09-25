General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

People & Places: Mystery behind peculiar names, food, religious beliefs and rites of Anlos

play videoCats are believed to be a delicacy of some sub-groups of the Anlos

Many times, Ewes, and in in effect, Anlos are identified by their peculiar names.



It isn’t very uncommon to hear names like Peace, Rejoice, and Joy in a typical Ewe community. Then there are the typical surnames, those, people more often than not call the ‘heavy names’, like Gbadago, Agbobli, Gbedebu and others.



But these have very unique meanings and a story behind their emergence.



This was captured in the third episode of People and Places, with focus on the Anlo sub-group of the Ewe ethnic group.



Togbi Kumassah, the resource person, who is a historian and spokesperson to the Awoemefia, also gave details about the religion of the Anlos, why ‘juju’ has been associated with their people and all about their culture.



He also throws light on the food of the Anlos and why cats are arguably, their special meal and then why practices like Trokosi and others still exist among them.



Full video airs on Monday September, 28, 2020 GhanaWeb TV and all other social media platforms:





