General News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

People&Places: Meet the pastor performing miracles with spiritual herbs

play videoRev Peace takes his turn on People & Places

In the past, our forefathers used certain plants and herbs for food and to cure diseases that they suffered. Unorthodox as it may have been, it seemed to have worked for them.



Many of them attribute the knowledge to the book of Ezekiel 47 verses 12 which reads, “Fruit trees of all kinds will grow on both banks of the river. Their leaves will not wither, nor will their fruit fail. Every month they will bear fruit because the water from the sanctuary flows to them. Their fruit will serve for food and their leaves for healing.



In light of this, the head pastor of Universal Peace Temple, Kwaku Manu Eric, known by all as Rev Peace who operates as a spiritual herbalist on the side, is of the belief that he has been ordained by God to heal with herbs.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb’s People & Places, Rev Peace takes readers and viewers on an intriguing journey of enlightenment, showing how certain plants can be used to cure various ailments as well as improve life situations.



Watch the full interview on Tuesday, March 16 on GhanaWeb TV.



