People&Places: Meet the Ghanaian pastor combining herbs and prayers to work miracles

General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is very rare to find a Bible-believing man of God using herbal means to pray for the healing of a sick person or congregant.



In fact, many pastors resort to anointing oils, and laying on of hands to cast out sicknesses and diseases.



Where a person is possessed with an evil spirit, men of God exorcise them with vigorous prayers, sometimes with the use of the crucifix.



But head pastor of Universal Peace Temple, Kwaku Manu Eric, known by all as Rev Peace who operates as a spiritual herbalist on the side is of the belief that effective healing can only come by the application of certain plants and herbs.



He uses herbs to return curses, to heal certain terminal diseases, to boost one's sexual drive, among other things.



He quoted the book of Ezekiel 47 verses 12 which reads, “Fruit trees of all kinds will grow on both banks of the river. Their leaves will not wither, nor will their fruit fail. Every month they will bear fruit because the water from the sanctuary flows to them. Their fruit will serve for food and their leaves for healing," to buttress his point.



Coming from a family of herbalists, Rev Peace disclosed that he was ordained and called by God to use herbs to bring sanity and restoration to humanity.



