People & Places: Life in pre-independent Ghana, early years of independence

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the era leading up to independence, Ghana, then known as the Gold Coast, was a colony filled with the aspirations of its people. The air was thick with the spirit of nationalism, spearheaded by its charismatic leader, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Transitioning into independence in 1957, Ghana emerged as a beacon of hope for Africa.



Under Nkrumah's leadership, the newly formed republic became synonymous with the struggle for African unity and socialism.



In this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, Partey Narh sits with another senior citizen, a former civil servant at the Ministry of Railways, Ernest Koku Quist, who shares his pre-independence experiences of the then Gold Coast as well as life after independence.



Discover more in the full interview below











