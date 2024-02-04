People & Places: How Komfo Anokye moved away from his Ewe twin to 'establish' the Ashanti Kingdom

General News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Komfo Anokye was an Anlo and his twin brother was Togbi Tsali.



It is no doubt that he played an unquestionable role in the formation of the Ashanti kingdom and he was a close associate of Otumfuo Osei Tutu I. His name was Komfo Anokye and he was a twin.



What we may not know is that he has ewe routes; his birth name was Tsala and his twin brother was Togbi Tsali, the Ewe legend who played a pivotal role in the exodus of the Anlos from Notsie.



In fact, Komfo Anokye is the corrupted version of ‘Okomfo from Notsie’.



The two were mystics with various powers, which they exhibited everywhere they went; they were fetish priests in their own respects.



Also, did you know there is an intriguing story behind the title of the Anlo King? Yes, the Awoemefia has a unique meaning and story and so does the Anlo kingdom.



The details of these were revealed by historian and spokesperson of the Awoemefia, Togbi Sri II, when he took his turn on GhanaWeb’s People & Places show.



Watch this episode of the show with Togbi Kumassah, who is Agbotadua of the Togbi Tay Agbozo stool.







