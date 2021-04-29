People&Places: All about the new money making venture for Kantamanto boys

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

In this era where joblessness has become the norm and some youth in the country, have chosen either promiscuous, deviant or bloody ways of getting quick money, these young men living in Kantamanto have decided to do better.



Despite their challenges in life which have left them frustrated, and with very little help or support from anyone, they have decided to explore a new venture that is legitimate, impressive and creative.



Tie-Dye! That’s what they’ve turned to and it’s working wonders for them. Arguably, the tie-dye business has been there for a very long period but this is a relatively faster and easier way of doing it.



With some dye, a bottle of water, a plain material be it shirt or shorts or even a dress, some rubber bands, and a dose of creativity, these young men are recycling second-hand clothing into very beautiful and colourful apparels.



These attractive clothes are now virtually everywhere on the market and they are making some good money also.



Now their biggest wish is that government comes to their aid to help with the provision of a factory and improved materials which they believe will help create employment as well as expand the business.



They spoke to GhanaWeb's Wonder Ami Hagan on the 'People&Places' show and this is what they had to say:




