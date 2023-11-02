People & Places: All about the mourning and celebration days of Odwira

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

After path clearing, unveiling of yam, ushering of the Odwira and cleansing of stools, a day is set aside by the people of Akropong to mourn their dead.



On this day, the town turns red and black; almost every indigene puts on clothes to represent this.



Chiefs, queen mothers and elders as well as members of the general public gather at the Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Nana Kwasi Akuffo III’s palace to mourn with him.



After this, the chief and his elders change into war-like clothes to visit various royal homes and commiserate with them.



After mourning comes a celebration on Odwira Thursday.



On this day, the town turns white. It’s considered a day of celebration, and the Okuapehene, therefore, sits in state to receive gifts amidst merry-making in the town.



The gods are fed after this and later in the evening, a special ritual is performed during which the entire township must stay indoors.



Interesting right? We captured these in this episode of People and Places for your viewing pleasure.



