General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

People & Places: All about the Awoemefia, his links with Otumfuo and the bond between Asantes & Ewes

play videoTogbi Sri III, King of Anlo Kingdom, and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Asante Kingdom

Contrary to perceptions that Akans and Ewes have some rather unresolved differences and don’t meet ‘eye to eye’, Togbi Kumassah, spokesperson of the Awoemefia of the Anlo state, has revealed details about the unseperable relationship between the Anlos and the Ashantis.



Taking the team through the historical accounts as far as the relationship of the two Kingdoms was concerned, he indicated that a treaty was signed in 1865 between the then Asantehene and Awoemefia. Both leaders agreed at this point, to halt any further fights between them and forge to become allies.



There’s also the role of Former President, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings who the Anlos revere greatly. How did this come to be?



The interesting Hogbetsotso festival and beautiful landmarks of the Anlos will also feature in the last and final edition of GhanaWeb’s People & Places show.



This edition focused on the Anlo state, following previous editions on the Osu People and the Akuapem ethnic group.



Full interview premieres on GhanaWeb TV on Monday, October 12, 2020:





