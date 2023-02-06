Pentecostal and Charismatic Council presents communique to govt

General News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: Peace FM

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has presented a communique to the government in Accra on Monday 6th February 2023 following its recent National Conference.



The President of the Council Apostle Eric Nyamekye who led a delegation to present the document to the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the church was always ready to play its role in nation-building by sharing feedback and using its platforms to educate and create awareness on national issues.



He appealed to the government to critically look at issues raised in the communique and addressed them in these crucial times, especially on the economy.



The Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in his response said consensus building between government and stakeholders is crucial for the country’s economic progress.



He said such regular engagements are necessary for finding common grounds on issues of concern to citizens.



Mr. Nkrumah commended the group for not only concentrating on the church and spiritual matters but also paying attention to contemporary social and economic issues which impact livelihoods.



“The need for constant engagement and consensus building between Government and stakeholders within the economy cannot be over-emphasized. Among other things, we need Consensus for economic progress. Different stakeholders have different interests and objectives. And if each stakeholder sticks to an unyielding position we can hardly make progress.







It is important that we engage regularly to find common ground on these things that matter most to us collectively” he said.



He assured the council that matters raised in the communique are of keen interest to any administration and his Ministry will do well to ensure that the attention of central government is brought to these matters, some keener attention is paid to them and middle ground found on as many of them as possible.



