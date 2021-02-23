General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: GNA

Pentecostal/Charismatic Council calls for closure of LGBTQI Office

Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on the Government to close down, without delay, the alleged Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) office in Accra.



It also asked government to arrest and prosecute the brains behind establishing the office.



The action is necessary to prevent the breach of the Ghanaian laws and potential threat to peace.



A statement signed by the Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, on behalf of the National Executive Council, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, said government must summon all foreign diplomats who allegedly participated in the opening of the office and let them know that their action was in violation of the sovereignty of the country.



“We also call on Parliament as the representatives of the people to summon the President’s Representatives at the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the Interior to explain to Ghanaians what actions they have taken in relation to this matter to protect the sovereignty and security of the state of Ghana,” the statement said.



“We also support the call for a comprehensive legislation to deal with the LGBTQI issues in Ghana once and for all to settle any future controversies.”



It said the Council was working closely with other ecumenical and interfaith groups through the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values to build a strong national resistance to any move by external forces.



The move includes hoisting on Ghanaians any neo-liberal backward policies that denigrated their long held cultural values and dignity as a sovereign nation.



“In conclusion, the GPCC is very resolute in its stance against the LGBTQI movement and its activities in Ghana and is standing firm with all other stakeholders on this matter…”



The Statement expressed the hope that “government would take concrete steps to reassure Ghanaians of their unwillingness to succumb to pressure from some notable western powers to sell out our cherished values and to safeguard the future of our children from a perverse generation.… to destroy us.”



The action is also completely at variance with the laws of God as spelt out in the Holy Bible concerning God’s plan of creation and the sanctity of marriage between man and woman, it said.



“While reaffirming our support to the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values and other like-minded groups on their positions on this matter, the Council calls on government to officially state its position without any equivocation on this new development,” the statement said.