Pentecost prayer warriors organised prayer sessions against me for calling out Labianca over tax evasion - Eric Adjei

The Bono Regional Deputy Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Adjei, has revealed how some prayer warriors of the Church of Pentecost allegedly organised prayer sessions against him.



He said this was after he called out Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, the CEO of LaBianca and also a Council of Statement, for alleged tax evasion.



The comments come on the back of the call by stakeholders who were present at the National Development Conference by the Church of Pentecost, for a Moral Integrity Council to scrutinize the moral conduct of political figures.



According to him, he was surprised when a Church of Pentecost member from Sakumono informed him that a prayer session was organised against him after he spoke out against Labianca.



The NDC communicator questioned the morality of these individuals who advocate for ethical governance while being associated with alleged wrongdoing, whereas their own are engaged in wrongdoing.



“If we are incorporating moral issues into governance, it’s not bad. But many of the NPP executives are Elders in the Church of Pentecost. Mr Adu Twum, Madam Labianca, Zoomlion and the like are all church leaders. So, the morals they are coming to tell us outside, do they check it within? You know why I am saying so, I came here to talk about Labianca and how she is invading tax in this country. Before I could finish, a call came in that I should retract my statement, or I will be sued for defamation, and I dared the person that I will not retract my statement today or tomorrow.



“Could you believe that I know a Church of Pentecost member who worships at Sakumono? One night he called me I asked her what has done. Could you believe that the people organised a prayer session because someone is collapsing the woman’s [ Labianca] business and I was the prayer topic?



“A member of the prayer team was familiar with the name Eric Adjei after church called me to find out what I have done. So, the fact that someone is a leader in the church doesn’t mean that you are above reproach, and the said person is a council of state member,” he said.



While Eric Adjei expressed support for discussions on moral issues and ethical governance, he raised concerns about the credibility of the platform from which these concerns were voiced.



He argued that the church leaders advocating for moral integrity must ensure their public conduct is beyond reproach.



“So, if there is a conversation on moral issues all these people are part of those who sit at the high table in church, they pay the heaviest form of tithe. So, is the church proud of its public conduct? If a pastor is going on retirement, she buys a land cruiser for him, and the church applauds her but the question is they fail to find out if she pays tax on the monies, she uses to buy those cars.



“If the church is coming with moral issues, I support it 100% but the platform from which these concerns are coming from it is clean,” he asked.





