Pentecost University to launch course in Mortuary Science and Funeral Services

Pentecost University is set to launch a Certificate Course in Mortuary Science and Funeral Services.



The Course according to the school focuses on the technicalities and the art of mortuary and funeral services.



It will “equip and certify insurance officers, mortuary attendants, funeral service providers, event planners, counselors, pastors etc with the ethics, professionalism and technicalities in aspects relevant in their respective fields”.



The course was launched on November 22, 2022, at the School’s Phase II Auditorium.



It will teach students the science and humanities involved in keeping deceased bodies with dignity, reducing pressure and ameliorating the agony of deceased families.