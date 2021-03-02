General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: GNA

Pentecost University students urged to be problem solvers

Reverend Professor Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua, Vice-Chancellor, Pentecost University

Reverend Professor Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua, Vice-Chancellor, Pentecost University (PU), has urged the students to strive to become resilient problem solvers.



He said the University had identified itself as “A+ University” producing morally and ethically upright graduates, individuals with outstanding academic and intellectual abilities capable of solving problems.



The Vice-Chancellor said the University would, therefore, ensure that PU students at the end of their studies would become recognised problem solvers with distinguished integrity, saying, that was their call.



“National development rest on a vibrant young generation equipped to love their country, gain competitive skills through appropriate training and truly fear God,” Rev Prof Agyapong-Kodua stated at the University’s 17th matriculation in Accra.



According to the University, 1,015 out of 2,028 admitted students, had since the beginning of 2020/2021 academic year registered and pursuing various Professional, Degrees and Masters programmes.



The intake represents an increase of 118 per cent over the last Academic year’s registered students.



The University’s Mission is to develop resourceful and value-driven graduates whilst generating and disseminating knowledge through research and innovation in partnership with industry, commerce and the public sector.



Rev. Prof. Agyapong-Kodua said as a research-led and problem-solving University, PU had introduced the VC’s Challenge for all first-year students.



“You are to develop a comprehensive solution to ease traffic on our roads without recommending the construction of new roads. You are to submit your solutions to vc@pentvars.edu.gh by Sunday 7th March 2021.”



He said on March 8, 2021, a panel would discuss the solutions submitted and choose the best students to continue the project.



Rev. Prof. Agyapong-Kodua, who stated that they would give their presentations to the University community, added “eventually, the best student will be selected for funding.”



Mr Foster Amoani, the Registrar of the University, who administered the Matriculation Oath, urged the matriculants to live by the rules and regulations of PU.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), after the ceremony, Dr Abigail Agartha Kyei, Head of Department, Nursing and Midwifery, said: “We teach our students to become nurses and we put the Godly nature which is the foundation of this University in them.”



She told the GNA that this year her Department registered more students, saying, the Church of Pentecost (CoP) granted scholarships to students in different districts, most of whom opted for nursing and midwifery.



“This year in particular, at this matriculation, we have been able to get 196 nursing students and 80 midwifery students,” Dr Kyei said.