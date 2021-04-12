Pentecost University NDC TEIN gets new executives

Regional News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Benny Kumassah, Contributor

The Pentecost University chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) has inaugurated a new batch of executives to steer the affairs of the network.



A total of seven executive members were officially sworn into office yesterday at an inauguration held on the campus of the Pentecost University in Accra.



The new executives include President Ben Quarcoo who took over from the immediate past President, Isaac Mensah.



“We are poised to rally the party for a resounding victory in the next elections in 2024,” the new PUC TEIN President said.



Other Executives inducted into office are the Vice President, Mr. Adamu Kwesi Desmond, Secretary Mr Cletus Awlime Avorka, Organizer, Mr. Prince Horlali Gati, Women’s Commissioner, Mrs Victoria Kwaitoo Adotei and the Treasurer, Mr. Gideon Kini and Public Relations Officer, Mr. Akakpo Komi Ametefe.





The Judicial Commissioner, Mr. Oswald Dickson Afagbadzi, Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Oscar Bilabam and Deputy Electoral Commissioner, Ms. Regina Minta who rounded up the ten member executive had earlier been inaugurated and were therefore not included in Saturday’s ceremony.



They were administered the oath of office by Ruth Dela Sedoh, Deputy National Youth Organizer of the NDC.



In addition to her, other national executives of the party who had graced the inaugural ceremony were Mr. Edem Agbana, Deputy National Youth Organizer, Emmanuel Allotey, 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Anyaa-Sowutuom and Amos Blessing Amorse, Greater Accra regional Deputy Youth Organizer.

Others were Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NDC, and Thomas Mustapha Ashong, Greater Accra regional Youth Organizer.



The Pentecost University NDC TEIN is under the Patronage of Mr. George Bludo, a lecturer at the Pentecost University.



Speakers at the event included Edem Agbanaa, Amos Amorse and Ruth Sedoh. They all welcomed the commitment of the members of PU-TEIN and urged them to not only continue in the commitment, but also sell the NDC to others so that the party can garner the necessary support to bounce back in 2024.



Mr. George Bludo gave the welcome address.