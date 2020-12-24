Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Pensioner on GH¢ 200,000.00 bail over fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GHC200,000.00 bail with two sureties to a pensioner for allegedly defrauding a retired teacher of GHC85,000 under the pretext of securing her two houses.



The two sureties should be government employees earning not less than GHC1,000.00.



John Kwamina Welbeck, 79, pleaded not guilty to defrauding by false pretense.



He will make his next appearance on January 15, 2021.



Nashiru Yussif, his lawyer in applying for bail denied suggestions his client went into hiding, and said his property would be sold to defray the debt and that he would not interfere with investigations.



Police Chief Inspector, William Kwadwo Boateng, told the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, that Madam Rebecca Okai, the complainant, was a retired teacher resident at Dansoman whilst the accused also lives at Mamprobi, all in Accra.



He said in May 2012, the accused placed an advertisement in the Daily Graphic offering his two self-contained houses for sale, one at Banana-Inn and the other at North Kaneshie in Accra.



Chief Inspector Boateng, said Madam Rebecca, who expressed interest in the houses contacted the accused and on May 15, 2012, she made a part payment of GHC85,000 out of GHC145,000.00.



He said the accused went into hiding after receiving the money until August 6, 2020, when the complainant spotted him at Banana-Inn and caused his arrest.



The Prosecution said he was handed over to the police, where he admitted the offence and pleaded with the police to be allowed to refund the money in a month's time.



However, Welbeck failed to fulfill his promise, Chief Inspector Boateng said.

