Penelope Jones-Mensah Esq reveals the cover of her yet to be released book 'She Rose' on her 51st Birthday

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: Grace Ampong, Contributor

Renowned Ghanaian lawyer, women and children’s rights advocate and former beauty queen, Princess Penelope Jones-Mensah who turned 51 on 21st July 2023 has unveiled the cover of her book, "She Rose".



‘She Rose’ is an anthology of fifty empowering stories of grit and grace by fifty outstanding women leaders from different parts of the world.



The book features some renowned women including; technology icon Angela Kyeremanteng-Jimoh, celebrated Nigerian actress and philanthropist Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Menaye Donkor, Claudia Lumor, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Mahama and the deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, Elsie Addo Awadzi. The foreword is written by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



The cover of the book itself speaks volumes. It's the powerful vision of a strikingly beautiful darkened face of the enigmatic mother of three, painted with gold cracks (suggesting the japanese art of kintsugi) and a red rose.









The book was heralded with this equally powerful poem on her page -



She Rose

On countless occasions

Every occasion

The days we wilt inside

Because life can be cruel

The moments we dance on air

Because our joy infects the world

Sheroes, they rose

When cowering makes the greatest comfort

They rose

When inaction is safest

She Rose

Testing the mettle of greatness

Because settling

Embracing mediocrity

In a world of possibilities

Makes our world so small

Our dreams so insignificant

So we rise

Stepping up with grit and grace

As She Rose

In majestic pose

To remake the world

Our gift to ourselves



Our appetite is whetted. We can't wait to read the stories of resilience, struggles and triumphs of these 50 phenomenal women from around the world and we commend Penelope for this enthralling literary piece.



