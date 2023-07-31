Penelope Jones-Mensah Esq reveals the cover of her yet to be released book 'She Rose' on her 51st Birthday

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023
Source: Grace Ampong, Contributor
Renowned Ghanaian lawyer, women and children’s rights advocate and former beauty queen, Princess Penelope Jones-Mensah who turned 51 on 21st July 2023 has unveiled the cover of her book, "She Rose".
‘She Rose’ is an anthology of fifty empowering stories of grit and grace by fifty outstanding women leaders from different parts of the world.
The book features some renowned women including; technology icon Angela Kyeremanteng-Jimoh, celebrated Nigerian actress and philanthropist Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Menaye Donkor, Claudia Lumor, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Mahama and the deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, Elsie Addo Awadzi. The foreword is written by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.
The cover of the book itself speaks volumes. It's the powerful vision of a strikingly beautiful darkened face of the enigmatic mother of three, painted with gold cracks (suggesting the japanese art of kintsugi) and a red rose.
The book was heralded with this equally powerful poem on her page -
She Rose
On countless occasions
Every occasion
The days we wilt inside
Because life can be cruel
The moments we dance on air
Because our joy infects the world
Sheroes, they rose
When cowering makes the greatest comfort
They rose
When inaction is safest
She Rose
Testing the mettle of greatness
Because settling
Embracing mediocrity
In a world of possibilities
Makes our world so small
Our dreams so insignificant
So we rise
Stepping up with grit and grace
As She Rose
In majestic pose
To remake the world
Our gift to ourselves
Our appetite is whetted. We can't wait to read the stories of resilience, struggles and triumphs of these 50 phenomenal women from around the world and we commend Penelope for this enthralling literary piece.