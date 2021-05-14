Pencils of Promise inaugurates classroom block in Hohoe

General News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: GNA

Pencils of Promise, also known as PoP, a non-profit organisation has inaugurated a six-unit classroom block with an office and store for the Hohoe Newtown M/A Basic School.



The organisation also presented a 10,000 litre polytank, 50 dual desks, 54 kindergarten chairs and 14 tables, six teachers table and six chairs, an office table and chair as well as ceiling fans in all classrooms.



Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director, PoP, said the Organisation which aimed at building schools and increasing educational opportunities, has built 180 schools in three regions of the country namely Volta, Oti and Eastern regions.



He said despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had affected the economy of most organisations, PoP had begun the construction of ten schools within the first four months of 2021.



The Director said although the Organisation was doing its best to continue their agenda even in the midst of the pandemic, some communities were unable to support and contribute their quota, using the pandemic as a factor.



Mr Gobah said Pencils of Promise was not only into building classroom blocks but had also trained teachers of beneficiary schools through workshops organised twice yearly.



Mr Emmanuel K Wassan, Headmaster of the School said there were numerous challenges including inadequate infrastructure, poor learning environment and dilapidated nature of some classrooms affecting the School since he took over in 2016.



He said the challenges posed a great danger to the learning ambiance of the school adding that the situation worsened when some of the structures almost became a death trap.



He appealed for the construction of a place of convenience for students to enable them stay in school, which the Country Director had accepted with the willingness of the community to fulfil their parts.



The Headmaster appealed to the current MP to support the school with another six-unit classroom blocks and a fence to prevent stray animals using the school compound as a rest stop.



He said due to inadequate furniture and the use of dual desks, the school found it difficult to observe COVID-19 safety protocols and appealed for aid to the school.