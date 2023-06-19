Pencils of Promise, Keta MP commission classroom blocks for Anyako R.C. Basic School

Regional News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: SpinnerWeb

The non-governmental organization(NGO), Pencils of Promise has built and inaugurated a three-unit classroom building for the Anyako Roman Catholic Basic School in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region in collaboration with the Keta Member of Parliament (MP), Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey.



The school had its outdated three-unit classroom block renovated as part of the gesture. The classrooms were also furnished with desks and modernised teaching tools.



The donation was made as part of Pencils of Promise's endeavor to support high-quality education and improve teaching and learning in rural areas across Ghana, according to Freeman Gobbah, the organization's country director, who spoke during the commissioning and handover event.



He asserted that POP was collaborating with relevant organisations and local authorities to build and renovate schools in order to give access to high-quality educational opportunities in developing countries.



He conveyed his gratitude to POP for the courtesy. He also urged the group to continue its positive efforts to advance education in the country.



He reiterated his commitment to improving education in the community, the rest of the Keta Municipality, the administration of the school, and the Anyako neighborhood.



The MP asked the school's administration to ensure that the classrooms and other facilities received the proper upkeep in order to carry out their original purpose.



The school's headmaster, Martin Desewu, thanked POP and the MP on behalf of the teachers and pupils for their quick action.



He assured the audience that the institution would be prepared to ensure that the facilities and classrooms were maintained in a satisfactory state to serve their original purpose.



The MP and the organization's assistance has allowed the Anyako R.C. Basic School to boast over six beautiful and well-equipped classrooms that will considerably improve teaching and learning there. In the past, the school had to improvise to fit its crowded student body.



Some of the young pupils expressed their appreciation for the kindness and their wish to make the most of the facilities, including the classrooms.