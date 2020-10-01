You are here: HomeNews2020 10 01Article 1074562

General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Penciled Celebrities artist Ray Styles is dead

The late Emmanuel Apraku

The Creative Director of Penciled Celebrities artist, Emmanuel Apraku, otherwise known as Ray has on Thursday, October 1, 2020, passed away after battling kidney cancer for months.

Announcing the demise of the talented young man on microblogging site, Twitter, a handler (@tailorMARIQUE) believed to be one of Ray’s close friends said: “He was doing well but unfortunately, we lost him”.

On August 20, 2020, First lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo contributed an amount of $20,000 towards the treatment of the fast deteriorating health of the pencil artist.

One of the mediums used in raising money for the young Ghanaian pencil artiste, Gofundme, also exceeded its target for Ray to undergo the emergency surgery.

About Ray

The late Emmanuel Apraku was the owner of the beautiful pencil and acrylic drawings on social media.

He owned Ray Styles Studios or dePenciledCelebrities and had many paintings that highlighted societal abuse, including child abuse, marital violence, racism and so on.

Below is a tweet on the demise of Ray





Below are some of his artwork

Every person who dies has a killer. For we who have died or been maimed on the Adenta-Madina stretch of the highway, our bloods know where to flow to: The Presidency, regardless of which party colours are draped round the shoulders of the person occupying it. Roads should not be made for cars’ alone but also be made for pedestrians. The pedestrian’s life matter! All lives matter!! Position footbridges right, complete abandoned footbridges, install traffic lights, paint zebra crossings, teach motorists to respect the pedestrian. Do these NOT as a favour, but because you are DUTY BOUND! It’s been almost 10 years! 200 souls lost in a year!! No more promises. #FixOurFootbridgesNow #PedestrianLivesMatter #penciledcelebrities Wordsmith: @ournanayaa

I've struggled finding the right words for this post because, there's so much that I want to say. Typing a lot might get me emotional and typing a few words would be unacceptable considering the barbaric nature of this image. ? ? I believe in two things: times and seasons. No condition they say is permanent even though it seems like a never ending nightmare for the people of color in America. ? ? The tables I believe would turn one day, and the people of color will have the choice between being RIGHT or KIND. They should pray that we choose the latter because, being KIND requires empathy, but being RIGHT, doesn’t. ? ? Today, we stop running; Today, we face our fears. Enough is enough.? ? ?? #penciledcelebrities #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd

???????????????????? are named as the builder of generations and inventor of new ideologies. The thoughts women provoke in their kids are applied in the next centuries. With their charisma they convert men into gentlemen, amateurs into experts and filthy-minded into greatest assets of mankind. ???????????????????? ????????????????????????’???? ???????????? to all our superwomen out there. Forgive us for not celebrating ???????????? enough. ?? ?? Do me a favor mothers please educate the world on when the “???????????????????? ????????????????????????.” (Comment below & tag a men or a child) ?? ?? 1. “What happens when her water breaks? ?? 2. What it feels like when her water breaks? ?? 3. Can a baby survive after the water breaks? ?? 4. How long can you go when the water breaks? ?? 5. What are the steps to making sure the baby is safe when the water breaks? (TAG A MOTHER) ?? ?? THANK YOU MOTHERS FOR ALL YOU DO! (TAG A MOTHER TO SHOW YOUR APPRECIATION) ?? ??? ???? #penciledcelebrities. #mother #mothersday #pregnancy #happymothersday ??

