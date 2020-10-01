General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Penciled Celebrities artist Ray Styles is dead

The late Emmanuel Apraku

The Creative Director of Penciled Celebrities artist, Emmanuel Apraku, otherwise known as Ray has on Thursday, October 1, 2020, passed away after battling kidney cancer for months.



Announcing the demise of the talented young man on microblogging site, Twitter, a handler (@tailorMARIQUE) believed to be one of Ray’s close friends said: “He was doing well but unfortunately, we lost him”.



On August 20, 2020, First lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo contributed an amount of $20,000 towards the treatment of the fast deteriorating health of the pencil artist.



One of the mediums used in raising money for the young Ghanaian pencil artiste, Gofundme, also exceeded its target for Ray to undergo the emergency surgery.



About Ray



The late Emmanuel Apraku was the owner of the beautiful pencil and acrylic drawings on social media.



He owned Ray Styles Studios or dePenciledCelebrities and had many paintings that highlighted societal abuse, including child abuse, marital violence, racism and so on.



Since it has started coming up on the timeline. He was doing well but unfortunately we lost RAY https://t.co/IG9WT3IdlO — Chief (@tailorMARIQUE) October 1, 2020

Would have been so nice if my man made it and came here to show love to the massive support he got when he needed help. — Chief (@tailorMARIQUE) October 1, 2020

