Pediatric Society of Ghana donates equipment to Peki Government Hospital

Health News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: GNA

The Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG), has donated a highly intensive phototherapy unit (Lullaby) to the Peki Government Hospital in Volta Region as part of its One Region, One Set of Phototherapy Equipment Initiative.



A phototherapy unit is equipment used to treat jaundice in newborns to prevent disability and death.



Dr Charlyne Kilba, the Treasurer of PSG and Head of the Department, Paediatric, Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH), doing the presentation on behalf of the PSG national executives, congratulated the team from Peki for their tremendous advocacy during the jaundice awareness month.



Dr Kilba in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) stated that the equipment, being their first factory-made phototherapy unit would add to the success story of "Stopping disability and death" associated with Neonatal Jaundice.



The 2023 Newborn Jaundice Awareness Month (Yellow Month) was observed in May as always to help sensitize the ailment.



This year’s celebration was centered on the theme “Spot the Yellow, Stop Disability and Death” and encouraged parents to seek immediate professional help when they spot any sign of Newborn Jaundice in babies.



It was also marked with various activities including health walks, community engagements, training for health workers, media engagements, and educational sessions at various facilities, among others to create awareness of Newborn Jaundice; the causes, preventive measures, and the importance of timely medical interventions.



Dr Daniel Okyere Koranteng, Medical Superintendent of Peki Government Hospital, receiving the phototherapy unit, expressed appreciation to PSG for the gesture.

He said the donation was timely as admissions for newborn jaundice continue to rise in the facility.