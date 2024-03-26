Pearl Esinam Buadu wins 2024 Young Debaters competition

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: Young Debaters

Pearl Esinam Buadu, a 16-year-old student from Chemu Senior High School, stood out among her peers to clinch the top spot at The Young Debaters 2024 competition.



The Young Debaters 2024 competition showcased the public speaking talents of seven national finalists, hailing from Chemu SHS and Accra High Schools.



Buadu's remarkable performance, marked by her passionate delivery and insightful responses, earned her the coveted title in a contest that celebrates eloquence and critical thinking among Ghanaian secondary school students.



"A Great Leader Can Change the World in an Instant" was the theme used for this year's edition of the debate.



Buadu impressed the judges with her passionate delivery on the topic "Embers of Hope" and her convincing responses during the question-and-answer segment.



Special guests at the event, including Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to Former President John Mahama, and Kate Addo, Head of Public Affairs at the Parliament of Ghana, emphasized the importance of honing public speaking skills.



Both Mogtari and Addo generously donated cash rewards to all finalists, impressed by their performances.



Salomé Dzakpasu, Programmes Manager at Young Educators Foundation, organizers of The Young Debaters, highlighted the program's role in fostering critical thinking and assertiveness among Ghanaian students.



As the winner, Buadu earned the opportunity to represent Ghana at the International Public Speaking Competition (IPSC) in London, UK, in May.



Her prize package includes £200 spending money, a library of books, a certificate of participation, a medal, and an engraved crystal plaque.



Pearl Amago and Martha Amoah, the 1st and 2nd runners-up from Chemu SHS and Accra High respectively, received cultural exchange opportunities and engraved plaques.