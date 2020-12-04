Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Peace pact must not be a mere public show – Peace Council urges Mahama, Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo & former president John Dramani Mahama

The Chairman of the National Peace Council has urged the John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to stick to their pledges to ensure peaceful elections on December 7.



Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi said the peace pact signed by the leaders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was to promote peace before, during, and after the presidential and parliamentary elections on Monday.



“Resorting to violence is ill-disposed and must be avoided. It is my hope that the signing of this pact will not just be another public show and that all the parties in this national accord will genuinely play their roles in ensuring peace during and after the 2020 general elections,” he urged the leaders of the two main political parties.



Both Mr Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo pledged to ensure peaceful elections at the short event that brought together members of the society to witness the pledges.



The event was held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel on Friday, December 4, 2020.



John Dramani Mahama also cited some recent cases of violence and voter oppression under the Akufo-Addo-led government as a source of worry ahead of the polls.



“Our country stands at a critical juncture of history. Never have the lives of so many depended on the power of a thumb. Now more than ever, we need the institutions of our democracy to work impartially to deliver an outcome that is fair, transparent and in the National Interest… The events of Ayawaso West Wuogon are fresh in our minds. The administration’s refusal to sanction persons involved in assaulting an Honourable Member of Parliament and injuring scores of people remain one of the darkest days in our democratic history,” he said.



“It is my prayer that despite our deepest fears we shall be proved wrong and Ghana will once again be proven to be the beacon of democracy in Africa. We have done it before, and we can do it again! Let us on Monday exorcize the ghost of Ayawaso West Wuogon. I am John Dramani Mahama and I stand for peace. Let there be peace in Ghana before, during and after the elections,” he added.



President Nana Akufo-Addo also expressed hope and optimism in the Electoral Commission to conduct peaceful polls.





