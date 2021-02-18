General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Peace Watch Ghana kicks against acceptance of homosexuality in Ghana

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Diana Yonkopa Daniels, has frowned on the acceptance of gay rights in Ghana, calling on the government to ban such practices in the country.



The Gospel advocacy group believes God will deal with any leader who accepts Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and Queer Intersex (LGBTQI) rights in Ghana.



Ghana is one of 32 countries in Africa that strictly abhors the legalisation of same-sex relations, but the European Union (EU) recently confirmed it participated in the opening of the group, LGBT+ Rights Ghana, on January 31, 2021, and supported its fundraiser to officially introduce and promote its office and community space in the country.



The event was attended by the Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency Gregory Andrews; the Danish Ambassador, His Excellency Tom Nørring and some delegates from the EU.



The development has infuriated most Ghanaians, who have called on the government to ban the operations of the LGBT+ Rights Ghana group before it destroys the moral fibre of the country.



Yonkopa Daniels has expressed a similar concern, saying the EU cannot set such a “bad pace” for Ghanaians to follow.



