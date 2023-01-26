Peace Watch Ghana honours IGP

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Peace Watch Ghana, a non-governmental organization and advocate for peace and security, has recognized Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo-Dampare for maintaining peace and security in the country since his appointment.



The team was led by Executive Director, Madam Diana Yonkopa Daniels, who presented a portrait of the IGP and his wife.



The wife was described by the group as a strong, firm, and pillar behind the husband in his excellent work for Mother Ghana at the Accra Police Headquarters.



Madam Diana Yonkopa Daniels stated that as part of its mandate, her organization monitors the performance of security agencies, particularly the Ghana Police Service, and awards personnel who perform admirably to motivate and inspire others to do the same.



She stressed that Peace Watch Ghana has closely monitored the performance of the IGP since he took office and has realized that he deserves commendation for his good work.

“We should appreciate and reward people when they are serving the nation and not wait until retirement or death.”



According to her, the IGP’s success is the result of a peaceful environment created at home by his wife, and that behind every successful man is a wife, hence the presentation of the couples’ portraits.



She promised that her organization would continue to support and reward deserving security officers based on their competence, performance, and hard work in carrying out their duties.



The Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare receiving the portrait on behalf of the wife and the entire family, thanked Madam Yonkopa and members of Peace Watch Ghana for the honour done to them and stressed that he cannot claim credit alone for what have been able to achieve so far since, it is a team work and therefore, share every glory with his colleagues.



He also urged the youth to refrain from engaging in criminal activities to avoid prosecution, but rather to focus on living a good life for God to grant them a better future.



The IGP, who was described as humble, competent, and tough, expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for their support in fighting crime, a collective responsibility to reduce crime, he also stated that if we as humans have visited the morgue and seen a dead body that has been examined, and understand that we are mortals we will emerge with humility, love, and discipline.



For him, his priorities as IGP are to protect and do the right thing now because generations after him will need to enjoy a better world before the law to deter others.