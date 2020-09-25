General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Peace Council is a 'useless' entity – Adu Asare

Former Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency, Kojo Adu Asare

The former Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency, Kojo Adu Asare, has described the Peace Council as a useless venture that does not deserve the respect of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



His comments come after a section of public have been wondering why the Peace Council has not commented on the missing names in the voters’ register in the ongoing exhibition exercise.



Some Ghanaians have also questioned why the Peace Council which was very vociferous during the erstwhile NDC administration has suddenly gone mute over similar happenings under the Akufo-Addo administration.



Speaking on the Morning Starr, Mr Adu Asare said the Peace Council has lost its credibility and does deserve the respect of the NDC.



“Peace council and all those people should go and rest, we won’t listen to them. The peace council is a useless venture. We have given them the necessary respect and we thought they will reciprocate it but we have seen that we can’t call on them in anything we do.”



The opposition NDC on Thursday urged the Electoral Commission to ensure a credible and transparent election adding that it will not accept results of a flawed election.



The latest caution by the NDC comes after the party alleged that the EC was deliberately taking out names of its members from the newly compiled voters’ register after omissions were identified in some polling stations across the country during the ongoing exhibition exercise.



The EC has denied the allegation and subsequently extended the duration of the exercise by two-more days, to end September 27.



Addressing the nation on Thursday September 24, Mr Mahama noted “we in the NDC have exhibited restraint at all times in this electoral process, even now we are committed to doing so. But we will not accept the result of a flawed election.”



He went on “we will certainly not look on, neither will we shirk our civic responsibility and allow the EC, whether it intends to or sheer incompetence to usurp the peoples mandate in the December 7 polls.”



“We want to see fairness, transparency, and integrity in the process leading up to the elections. The EC will take responsibility and act in good faith to resolve them,” he added.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.