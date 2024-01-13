Peace Council calls for peaceful 2024 elections

Politics of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: GNA

The Western North Regional Secretariat of the National Peace Council has called on political parties in the Region to uphold the principles of peace and tranquility in their political activities towards the Elections 2024.



It said the stability of the country was paramount to achieving national cohesion for development, so political actors must act in the supreme interest of peace and unity.



The Most Reverend Samuel Nkuah Boateng, the Chairman of the Western North Regional Peace Council, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sefwi-Wiawso.



He, however, commended political parties in the Region for conducting themselves well in the previous general elections, and asked them to do the same this year.



He said: “Residents of the Western North Region who are mostly Sefwi, Anyin and Brosa are brothers and sisters and coexisting peacefully as one people, is the surest way to go”.



Most Rev. Boateng also encouraged residents to let the love of God lead them and care for one another to receive the grace of God this year.