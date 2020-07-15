General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Peace Council asks police to deal with thugs who cause mayhem at registration centres

File photo of a registration centre

General Secretary for the National Peace Council, George Amoh, says the council has called on the Police to deal with thugs who caused mayhem at the registration centres.



He said it is appropriate these persons are dealt with without considering whether or not they were backed by political parties.



This statement comes after some acts of violence were recorded in some parts of the country in the ongoing registration exercise.



The acts were recorded in Ejura-Sekyere-Odumase Constituency, Kasoa, Asutifi South, Tano South Constituencies, Dormaa West, Ho West, Fadama and Accra New Town.



Speaking to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi Simprimu, General Secretary for the National Peace Council, George Amoh said the acts go contrary to the Code of Conduct on the eradication of all kinds of political vigilantism and election related violence signed by political parties in the country.



“The Peace Council respectfully calls on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) to strictly adhere to the Roadmap and disassociate themselves from any violent activity by any of their members during and after the registration process”, he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.