Paying your landlord two years’ rent advance is not a crime - Rent Control

General News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Emmanuel Kporsu, Public Relations Officer of the Rent Control Department, has said paying a landlord more than six months’ rent is not a crime.



He said it only becomes an offence if the landlord made the demand for the tenant to pay for more than 6 months.



The PRO explained that the law prohibits landlords from demanding one to two years of rent from tenants.



However, it is not an offence if the tenant decides to pay for one to two years when the landlord has not requested it.



He was speaking about the department’s involvement in the Rent Assistance Scheme, which Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced last week.



He stated that the scheme is intended to pay rent advances to applicants between 6 months and two years.



Applicants who meet the criteria may have their applications approved for a maximum monthly rent of GHC1,500 for a period of two years.



It was then questioned why they would pay two years in advance when the law forbids it.



At this point, he explained that the law only prohibits landlords from making tenant demands.



However, if the tenant pays the rent for more than six months, the landlord will not be in violation.



Mr. Kporsu stated “Section 25 subsection 5 of the existing law states that during a short tenancy, the landlord should not demand more than two months’ rent in advance. If the tenancy is longer than six months, the landlord should not demand more than six months’ rent in advance. However, it is not a crime if the tenant pays the landlord for more than the approved number of months."



If the landlord makes the demand and you have evidence, you can report the landlord and the law will take care of the situation,” he said on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.