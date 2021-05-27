Pay struggling youth on employment schemes now – Edem Agbana to government

Politics of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: Prince Amatey, contributor

A deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, is appealing to government to as a matter of urgency, pay struggling recruits of the various youth employment schemes.



Speaking on TV3’s NewDay program on Thursday morning, the youth leader accused the Akufo-Addo government of neglecting the plights of young people who are recruited into the various employment schemes. He said government has delayed the payment of allowances to nurses, youth in afforestation, NABCO recruits, National service personnel, and many others.



He added that, whilst government is wastefully spending on unproductive advertisement and PR for these schemes, the youth who were recruited to work have been working on empty stomach for months without any reward for their toil.



Mr. Agbana described as insensitive, the government’s lackadaisical attitude towards the plight of these young ones.



He said “it is insensitive on the part of government, these young ones are struggling to put body and soul together with the paltry 400, 500 or 700 cedis they are expected to receive, even that one doesn’t come regularly. The Ministers and other government appointees who can afford luxurious lifestyles are paid regularly”.



He called on the youth who are beneficiaries of these schemes to voice out their struggles.