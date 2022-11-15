Pay before you see Vice President, then some of us can never go there - Opanyin Agyekum shocked

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dean of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has waded into discussions regarding investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas' undercover investigation on galamsey and the involvement of the sacked Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen in the exposé.



Mr. Charles Adu Boahen has been dismissed from office following the exposé on galamsey (illegal mining) by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye P.I.



The Minister of State reportedly said Bawumia required about USD200,000 as an appearance fee from an investor to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen is quoted as saying when he was asked by the supposed businessmen on how an investor can get the attention of the Vice President.



This revelation was made in a meeting with Tiger Eye investigators, who in the investigative piece into top-level corruption in Ghana, posed as businessmen, in a hotel room in the United Arab Emirates.



Reacting to the revelation, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly called 'Opanyin Agyekum', was amazed at Mr. Adu Boahen for allegedly imputing corruption to the Vice President.



"That you have to pay somebody before you can see the Vice President? Then some of us can never go there because even if you put my entire family together, can we get this money mentioned?", he asked in jest while speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.



