Pay attention to the concerns of tanker drivers - John Jinapor

The Ranking Member of Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor has urged the government to address the concerns of the Ghana National Petroleum Drivers Union.



The Ranking Member lamented the Lack of LPG and petroleum products in some parts of the country due to the sit-down strike being embarked on by the Ghana National Petroleum Drivers Union.



“Information reaching us indicates that the strike action is already having a negative impact on petroleum supplies with reported shortages of LPG and other products in some parts of the country," John Jinapor said.



This was disclosed in a statement signed and issued by the Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor.



The statement further added that it is unfair for the government to ignore the genuine concerns of the tanker drivers on the premise of inadequate money when it hurriedly completed road projects in Assin North before the by-election.



“The action by the government in Assin North points to one fact, that they have priorities, and the minority in Parliament believes that fixing the roads connecting to these major depots should be one of such priorities,” the caucus added in the statement.



The Ghana National Petroleum Drivers Union and the Gas Tanker Drivers Union declared an indefinite sit-down strike nationwide on Monday, June 26, 2023.



The unions referenced the unmotorable nature of their roads from the GTP roundabout at Community 4 in Tema, in the Greater Accra Region, linking the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) through a heavy industrial area to Kpone, capital of Kpone Katamanso district as their reason for the strike.



Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Tanker Drivers have called off their industrial action after a meeting with the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.



