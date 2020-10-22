Politics of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Pay attention to our roads now - Weta chiefs to Akufo-Addo

The Chiefs and people of the Weta Traditional Area have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency expedite action towards the asphalting of some major roads within the area.



According to the chiefs, although these roads are essential to economic activities, they are currently deplorable and unusable.



Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Ketu North Municipal hospital at Weta on Tuesday, 20th October 2020 the Paramount Chief of the area, Torgbuiga Akpo Ashiakppor VI told the President that vehicular and human movement in the area would increase once the hospital starts full operation, thus the need for government to pay attention to the roads.



He said, “Mr. President, with this facility, it will be an understatement to state the obvious that there will be an increase in human and vehicular movement. It is in view of this that as a traditional area, we will humbly appeal that you use your good office to as a matter of urgency, expedite action to asphalt the road linking the area from Weta junction through to meet the Aflao-Ho road at Hevi.”



Torgbuiga added that “Mr. President, the road network within the Weta Traditional Area linking its environs is of major concern to the users and since this is the year of roads, a programme very dear to my heart, we are calling on you to help put the following roads in good shape for us in good time. The Agbozume through Ehi to Dzodze road, Weta through Ehi to Penyi, Weta main town to the rice farm site and many others contained in the document I would serve you with.”



Torgbuiga further called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to expand the project scope under the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority in order to accommodate young farmers in the area to enhance the implementation of government’s planting for food and jobs policy.



“Weta Traditional Area can boast of Agriculture project under the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) with rice farming being the only project but we would be most grateful if all sections of the GIDA project can be developed and maintained to accommodate more young farmers to enhance the policy of planting for food and jobs,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo in his response assured the chiefs of his commitment to ensuring that all their developmental needs are addressed.



As part of his one-day tour of the Volta region, President Nana Akufo-Addo also commissioned the Agorta-Nutekpor Naval Training Command.



The facility located in the South Tongu district has the primary focus and responsibility of ensuring effective administration and training of naval recruits in the country and across the sub-region.

