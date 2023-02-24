Paul Mensah Voegborlo – Keta’s best choice

Politics of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: Raymond Alpha, Contributor

Paul Mensah Voegborlo is a highly accomplished international trade consultant with over 15 years of experience in general consulting. He has held senior and middle-level management positions in reputable corporate organizations such as the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) and the Minerals Commission of Ghana.



Additionally, he is the Founder and Executive Director of Divine Eagle Ltd, a Ghana-based private consultancy firm that supports both local and foreign organizations with business interests in Ghana.



With his extensive experience in international trade consulting and his commitment to public service, Mr. Mensah Voegborlo is a strong candidate for the Keta Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). His campaign platform focuses on promoting policies that create job opportunities, improve public education, and strengthen businesses in the constituency.



Mr. Mensah Voegborlo's deep understanding of international business and trade, acquired through executing projects for organizations such as the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) - UK, Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEiK), and the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), will be beneficial in promoting tourism and other socio-economic opportunities in the Keta constituency.



Mr. Mensah Voegborlo has an associate degree in Procurement Management from the Institute of Commercial Management (ICM) - UK and has also read International Business Management with Nexford University in the United States.



He holds Executive Certificates in Leadership & Entrepreneurship Development, Business Administration, Strategic Marketing, and Effective Leadership in Business Management from the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD). Furthermore, he has attended several training workshops, seminars, symposiums, forums, trade fairs and exhibitions locally and abroad.



Mr. Mensah Voegborlo is well-respected in the Keta constituency and has received endorsements from various stakeholders who share his vision for a better society. He is known for his personal qualities of integrity, empathy, and commitment to public service, and is a proud Ghanaian with a passion for serving his people as a Member of Parliament (MP).



With his extensive experience and expertise, he is well-suited to represent the people of Keta and work towards creating a safe and prosperous society for all.



In addition to his business background, Mr. Mensah is deeply committed to community service and has been involved in a number of charitable and social initiatives. He has also been an active member of the NDC and has worked on various campaigns and initiatives over the years.



When elected as the MP for Keta Constituency, Mr. Mensah would focus on promoting economic development and job creation, as well as addressing the needs of marginalized communities.