Paul Afoko still on indefinite suspension, yet to file an appeal – Freddie Blay

Politics of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr Paul Afoko, continues to serve his indefinite suspension handed him by the party’s National Executive Committee since 2015 and is yet to file an appeal.



As stated by the current Chairman of the party, Mr Freddie Blay, unlike former General Secretary, Mr Kwabena Agyapong whose suspension was lifted this week, Mr Afoko is yet to trigger any process that could lead to his suspension being lifted.



According to the Daily Graphic, Mr Freddie Blay explaining the party’s decision to lift the suspension of the former General Secretary leaving out the former National Chairman after the two were suspended around the same time said Mr Afoko is yet to file an appeal on his suspension.



Mr Paul Afoko won the NPP's National Chairmanship in April 2014 but was suspended in October 2015 over what the party said were acts inimical to its fortunes.



The former chairman of the party was suspended alongside Mr Kwabena Agyapong and Mr Sammy Crabbe who was then Second Vice Chairperson of the party.