General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Paul Adom-Otchere under attack for defending 'abysmal’ Hawa Koomson

Paul Adom-Otchere, Host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana

There have been some controversies sparking up on Social Media since the appearance of the Minister-designate for the Fisheries and Aquaculture Hawa Koomson at the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



Some social media users have heavily criticised the minister-designate over what they say is her inability to properly articulate herself as someone designated to assume the position of a sector minister.



The host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere has, however, jumped to the defence of the nominee, describing her critics as “blockheads” who have misjudged the minister nominee.



Paul Adom-Octhere’s outburst at critics of Hawa Koomson has attracted several social media reactions.



According to some social media users, the journalist is only trying to defend the abysmal performance of the nominee.



Others are also of the view that there is a political colouration to his defence.



Here are some of the reactions;





When an astute journalist like Paul Adom Otchere suddenly justifies and defend mediocrity as a measure of excellence, then you can imagine what happens to all those who have in-depth knowledge about a discipline but never get jobs. — Collins Little-Tetteh (@Bigboypure) February 19, 2021

Paul Adom Otchere, sharing his opinion on this issue really touched on some bitter truths.He is right on some aspects of his presentation. We shouldn't mock people for their inabilities. That was the import of his message. — Emmanuel Kubi (@EmmanuelKubi6) February 19, 2021

The National Communications Authority needs to pull down this biography of Paul Adom Otchere from their website.



He is NOT a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/xLKXJwi2S4 — NDC Press (@NDCPress) February 19, 2021

Paul Adom Otchere encouraging mediocrity, defines how irrelevant most politicians we have in this country. Let’s not trade incompetences for leadership. Most of our leaders are dumb



She, Hawa Koomson was just clueless and did no research on the ministry she filed to work for. — abdulrashidmusah (@abdulra96992560) February 19, 2021

Paul Adom Otchere lets call a spade a spade wai. Only good for nothing ragamuffins will support Hawa Koomson’s unlawful acts. Babylons — Stephanie Benson’s Son(mey3 fantenyi ba) (@realfanteboy) February 19, 2021

Paul Adom Otchere mind your speech and know we are humans and whatever goes wrong in this country we can’t be sitting there and be watching ...our voice our power . Wisdom is not for sale. Wisdom transferred from elder person to a children’s mind — Stephanie Benson’s Son(mey3 fantenyi ba) (@realfanteboy) February 19, 2021

As for Paul Adom Otchere is as if the day he will speak one sense, it will amount to him commiting a first degree of felony, and so he always speaks from his stomach and not his head — Branches in the Vine ( Vine virtuous lady) (@OforiAppiah) February 19, 2021

If you know u be Blockheaded graduate pls show ursef make I report u to Paul Adom Otchere make he unblock am give u ???? — ???????????????????????????? ???????? (@sabonzy) February 19, 2021

Paul Adom otchere obviously is just seeking recognition from the NPP party..this guy is just a dog waiting for a bone to be thrown at him.. paul has shown how bias he as a journalist for quite a long time now. so I don't see why you guys should even be surprised he said this. — Daddy The Father???? (@Obibine3) February 19, 2021