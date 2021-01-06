General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Paul Adom-Otchere predicts John Mahama’s five witnesses for election petition

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana has done some guesswork of the five persons likely to be used as witnesses by John Dramani Mahama in his election petition hearing at the Supreme Court.



In his suit which was filed by his lawyers, John Mahama indicated he was going to rely on five witnesses for his petition.



On the Tuesday, January 5, 2021 edition of his show, Paul Adom-Otchere named Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC, Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader of the seventh parliament and Dr Kpessa Whyte, a leading member of the NDC as his witness.



The other two persons he suspects Mahama will use as witnesses are former Attorney-General Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong and Rojo Mettle Nunoo, one of the NDCs agents in the strongroom at the EC headquarters during the elections.



“If President Mahama is going to call five witnesses then we believe Asiedu Nketia will be part. He is the General Secretary of the NDC and has a community of interest. He is granted more interviews on the petition than perhaps he has done in the whole four years”.



“Haruna Iddrisu has had a field day about this election, leading members of Parliament to the EC office and taking interest in the Techiman South case. He is the Minority Leader and has been interested in the Parliamentary situation”.



“Dr Kpessa Whyte is important to this process because besides being a member of the party, he was in the EC strongroom where the collation and signatories were being made. It has been reported that he had exited the room to deliver a message to president Mahama and by the time he returned as they put it, the declaration had been done”.



Adom-Otchere also went on to pass similar commentaries about Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong and Mettle Nunoo as he explained why they will be part of the witness list.



John Mahama as it is known filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the outcome of the December 7 presidential election.



The major relief he is seeking is a re-run of the elections as he holds that neither he nor Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party clocked the 50% plus one vote mark.





