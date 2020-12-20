Politics of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

Paul Adom-Otchere is a 'spent-force' - Koku Anyidoho fires

Broadcast journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere

Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has described seasoned journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere as a spent-force.



To him, the ace broadcaster sometimes speaks without facts.



He was commenting on reports that Paul Adom-Otchere allegedly stated that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) gave information to journalists from their collation centre during the just gone-by general elections.



According to the former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the host of 'Good Evening Ghana' on Metro TV is desperately looking for an audience for his 'dead' program, hence he will resort to fabrication to get the much-needed attention.



Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of 'Good Evening Ghana' on Metro TV, has admitted that the incumbent NPP was calling election results to some media houses and journalists to project President Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.



The opposition NDC and many critics have accused the media of helping rig the December 7 elections.



According to Paul Adom-Otchere, he was part of those who received such figures from the NPP’s collation centre which the party had set up at their headquarters.



Paul Adom-Otchere stated on his show that he would be exploring and investigating claims by the opposition NDC that the December 7, 2020 elections were flawed.



Reacting to Adom-Otchere’s claim on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Koku Anyidoho wondered the basis for the claim.



Mr Koku Anyidoho who did not seem surprised by the attitude of the host of 'Good Evening Ghana', said he [Koku] has been a victim of his lies on several occasions.



“As for Paul Adom-Otchere, he is a spent-force; he is one of the spent-forces in the media industry. He can fabricate stories and I don’t want to waste my time to discuss him because he has sat on that his program to run me down several times without any basis,” he jabbed.



He reiterated that, “he is a spent-force and he is looking for an audience but he is not getting the audience; let’s disregard him…I don’t want to waste my time on him”.





