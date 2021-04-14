Paul Adom-Otchere does political analysis like a ‘village lotto forecaster’ – General Mosquito ‘bites’

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the opposition NDC, has likened the political analysis of Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, to a village lotto forecaster who is analyzing lotto numbers.



GhanaWeb monitored his comments on Asempa on Tuesday, where the NDC scribe indicated that he cannot comprehend why the journalist in his analysis will pair him, Asiedu Nketia, and Speaker Alban Bagbin, as if he [Adom-Otchere] has spoken to someone within the party.



“I have seen some analysis on Metro TV by Paul Adom-Otchere. Whenever I see it, I see it as someone who is working for lotto numbers. How can you pair Asiedu Nketia, John Mahama, Bagbin…like a village lotto forecaster…the analysis is not scientific," Asiedu Nketia said.



“He is creating the impression that he has spoken to some NDC leaders and that he has been given those opinions. I believe those things are intended to sow seeds of discord within our party, but I believe NDC supporters have their eyes wide open because that analysis is completely [wrong],” Asiedu Nketia noted.



He further indicated that with the analysis of Paul Adom-Otchere, you would realise that there is a careful attempt to run down certain personalities within the NDC which is very bad.



“Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as the running mate of John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections, did you hear her name being mentioned by the analyst?” he asked.



“Which NDC members has he spoken to, to show that the contest that is before us, Prof Joshua Alabi should not be mentioned, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang should not be mentioned; the way he goes about his analysis, there is a crafty attempt to hit at certain individuals in the party.



"That agenda emerged in very subtle ways with some people attacking Prof Alabi blaming him for the NDC’s defeat in the 2020 elections; from there, he was warned not to attempt to contest for the Presidential flagbearership race, so it exposes the mindset and intentions of such individuals,” General Mosquito explained further.



He sent a strong warning to Paul Adom-Otchere thus, “NDC is not run on the basis of lotto forecasting on Metro TV.”



Asiedu Nketia noted that the party is governed by its by-laws and every member of the party is confident that the laws of the party will generate the best candidate that every supporter will rally behind in the next elections.