Patrick Boamah joins constituents for clean-up exercise

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah has joined a series of clean-up exercises in his constituency.



The clean-up exercises in the constituency started with the Wonyeman electoral area last week.



“Today at Fadama, I joined constituents, friends, a group of individuals from Shababu Usmaniyya NGO and the Assembly Member for Gbemomo electoral area, Hon. Issah Abdullah for a clean-up exercise.



“The programme was organized by the office of Gbemomo Assembly Member which seeks to promote safety and a clean environment in the Municipality,” he stated.



The MP is also expected to present One Thousand four hundred and eight (1408) Mathematical sets to all the Private and Public Junior High School students in the Constituency ahead of the examination.



According to him, the gesture is part of his annual donation and motivation to the students in the Municipality.



“I wish all candidates who are participating in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which will commence on Monday 17th October 2022 the very best of luck.



“May the Almighty Lord guide and lead the students to a victorious success,” he wrote on his official Facebook.



A youth activist in the area, Akudago Felix has commended the MP for his commitment and selfless service to the people.



“He will be donating to the BECE candidates which he does every year. It will interest you to know that these students will as well enjoy his free SHS classes when they get admission for their SHS education. The honorable MP is really making an impact in the lives of our constituents,” he added.